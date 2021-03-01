The Chicago Bears added former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman to their staff on Monday.
Herman's title is "offensive analyst/special projects."
Herman, 45, guided Texas to a 7-3 record in 2020 and a 32-18 record over four seasons.
He led the Longhorns to four straight bowl wins, including a 55-23 victory against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 29.
Four days later, Herman was fired and replaced by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
Herman guided the Houston Cougars to a 22-4 record and two bowl appearances from 2015-16 before taking over in Austin. He also served as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08) and Texas State (2005-06).
--Field Level Media
