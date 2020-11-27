The Chicago Bears activated safety Eddie Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
Jackson was placed on the list Monday, however the Bears were allowed to activate him provided he had tested negative for the virus on two occasions during a five-day period.
Jackson, 26, is expected to start for Chicago (5-5) in Sunday night's game at the Green Bay Packers (7-3).
A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2019), Jackson has 58 tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 10 games this season.
Jackson has recorded 242 tackles, 10 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries while starting in all 56 games he has played with the Bears. Chicago selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
