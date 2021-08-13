The Chicago Bears activated defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, was placed on the list on Aug. 3.
Goldman, 27, has started 63 of his 67 games since Chicago selected him in the second round of the NFL draft in 2015. He has 153 tackles (17 for losses), 20 quarterback hits, 12 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
In a corresponding transaction, Chicago waived wide receiver Thomas Ives. Undrafted in 2019, he spent the past two seasons on the Bears' practice squad.
--Field Level Media
