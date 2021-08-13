The Chicago Bears activated defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, was placed on the list on Aug. 3.

Goldman, 27, has started 63 of his 67 games since Chicago selected him in the second round of the NFL draft in 2015. He has 153 tackles (17 for losses), 20 quarterback hits, 12 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

In a corresponding transaction, Chicago waived wide receiver Thomas Ives. Undrafted in 2019, he spent the past two seasons on the Bears' practice squad.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.