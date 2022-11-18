Boston College shot 58.8 percent from the field in the first half and never looked back in a 71-56 win over George Mason in Friday night's opening-round game of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas.
Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles (3-1) with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and added three assists. He scored 13 in the first half as Boston College built up a 47-21 lead at the half and never looked back.
CJ Penha added 11 points, while Devin McGlockton had eight points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.
The Eagles next will face Tarleton State on Sunday in the tournament. Tarleton State defeated Belmont 89-81 on Friday.
Victor Bailey Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Patriots (2-2). DeVon Cooper added 12 points, and Davonte Gains had three assists.
The Eagles opened on an 11-2 run as Penha scored five points, including a stepback 3-pointer. Mason failed to convert on a field goal until Gaines' triple at the 15:42 mark, but two of its first three from downtown went in to make it 13-8 early.
After the Patriots closed within four on Ginika Ojiako's individual five-point run, Boston College went on a 19-2 run, capped by Jaeden Zackery's free throw that made it 36-15 with 5:18 left in the opening half.
It was a 26-point game at the break as Mason Madsen beat the buzzer with a layup in the final second.
George Mason jumped out to a 10-4 start to the latter period, with Bailey hitting a 3-pointer to start the burst and a jumper to cap it. The Patriots shot 46.4 percent in the second half, but Boston College's strong start was too much to overcome.
Ashton-Langford fed McGlockton for a dunk to punctuate the win with 1:01 left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.