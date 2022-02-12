Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a serious left knee injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Texas.

He was unable to leave the court under his own power, and teammates helped him to the locker room. ESPN termed the injury as "significant," adding he would be out indefinitely.

The non-contact injury occurred as Tchamwa Tchatchoua was running up the court. He lost his balance and landed awkwardly.

A junior, Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over 24 games. He is shooting 68.0 percent on the season.

No. 10 Baylor has been without leading scorer LJ Cryer since Jan. 25 because of injury.

--Field Level Media

