Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) stops Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) intercepts a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) hits Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) celebrates intercepting a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) defends against Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) and defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrate a defensive stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (52) and linebacker Victor Obi (93) Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is hit by Baylor Bears defensive lineman TJ Franklin (90) during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) on the goal line during the fourth quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) hits Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) and defensive lineman Brayden Utley (54) intercepts the deflection during the second half in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) in the end zone during the fourth quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Brayden Utley (54) reacts after making an interception during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) hugs tight end Drake Dabney (89) after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates the victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys after the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda laughs with defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) and wide receiver Tripp Mitchell (15) celebrate the fourth down stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Christian Morgan (4) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) and cornerback Shevin Smith (38) celebrate the fourth down stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) and safety JT Woods (22) and cornerback Al Walcott (13) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) celebrate the fourth down stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) looks back after he is stopped short of the end zone in the loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates the defensive fourth down stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) and cornerback Al Walcott (13) celebrate the fourth down stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) on fourth down to seal the win for the Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; The Baylor Bears hold up the Big 12 trophy after the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) celebrates the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) celebrates the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) and running back Abram Smith (7) celebrates the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy reacts against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) catches a touchdown pass past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas Harper (13) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) runs as Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) defends during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws past Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) celebrates with tight end Ben Sims (86) after catching a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) catches a touchdown pass past Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) hurdles Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (52) and linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) and safety JT Woods (22) celebrate a defensive stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (4) breaks up a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda yells to his team during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) and the Bears offense celebrates Shapen throwing a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) is brought down by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) throws the ball as he is brought down by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Jackson Shupp (29) and running back Abram Smith (7) and tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrate Sims touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; The Baylor Bears defense celebrates an interception by safety JT Woods (22) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) returns an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) dives for the end zone pylon as he returns an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Drake Dabney (89) and quarterback Blake Shapen (12) and tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrate Sims touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Ben Sims (86) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) returns an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) makes a catch past Baylor Bears cornerback Raleigh Texada (3) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs with the ball as Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) defends during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs with the ball as Baylor Bears safety Jairon McVea (42) defends during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) reacts after making a catch past Baylor Bears cornerback Raleigh Texada (3) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) makes a catch past Baylor Bears cornerback Raleigh Texada (3) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda (left) and Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy (right) speak before the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys pom squad before the Big 12 Conference championship game against the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before the Big 12 Conference championship game against the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) laughs before the Big 12 Conference championship game against the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) and quarterback Blake Shapen (12) warm up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) prepares to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports