Baylor remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll after receiving all but one of the 61 first-place votes on Monday.
The defending champion Bears (10-0) posted a 78-70 victory over Oregon on Saturday.
Duke (10-1) remained at No. 2 after recording three convincing victories, while Purdue (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after cruising to a 77-48 win over Butler on Saturday.
Gonzaga (9-2) moved up one spot to No. 4 after edging Texas Tech on Saturday, while UCLA (9-1) fell one spot while in the midst of a COVID-19 pause.
Arizona (11-0), which received the other first-place vote, moved up two spots to No. 6. Kansas (9-1) stayed at No. 7, while USC (12-0) and Iowa State (11-0) each elevated two slots to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, while Alabama dropped four spots to No. 10 after its 92-78 loss to Memphis on Tuesday.
Michigan State (9-2) checked in at No. 11 after moving up one slot. Auburn (10-1), Houston (10-2), Ohio State (8-2), Seton Hall (9-2) and Texas (8-2) each moved up one spot to Nos. 12-16, respectively.
No. 17 LSU (11-0) elevated two spots and Xavier (11-1) jumped four slots to No. 18, while Tennessee (8-2) and Kentucky (8-2) round out the top 20.
Colorado State (10-0) clocked in at No. 21 while Providence (11-1) entered the Top 25 poll at No. 22 after upending UConn on Saturday. Villanova (7-4) plummeted 14 slots to rest just ahead of No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2) and Texas Tech (8-2), which entered the poll.
Dropping out of the Top 25 were UConn and Arkansas.
