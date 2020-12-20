Baylor three-year starting quarterback Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he is transferring to Utah.
Brewer will be a graduate transfer and eligible to play immediately in 2021.
He announced his decision in a post on Twitter, simply saying "Committed! #GoUtes" with a picture of him wearing a Utah jersey.
Brewer just completed his fourth season at Baylor but will utilize the NCAA waiver offered to players that allows them to retain a season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brewer passed for 9,700 yards, with 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 44 games (39 starts) for Baylor. Both the yardage and touchdowns rank second in school history behind Robert Griffin III (10,366 yards, 78 TD passes).
Brewer topped 3,000 yards passing in 2018 and 2019 when he had a combined 40 touchdown passes.
In the shortened 2020 season, Brewer threw for 1,958 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.
Brewer also rushed for 22 touchdowns during his Baylor career.
Utah also landed another quarterback late Saturday when Texas freshman Ja'Quinden Jackson announced he was transferring to the school.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.