Baylor on Monday named the successor to Kim Mulkey, announcing the hiring of Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen to lead the women's basketball program.
Mulkey left last week for her native Louisiana to become coach at LSU.
Collen, 38-52 in three years with Atlanta, led the team to the WNBA semifinals in 2018. The WNBA season begins May 14.
"Today is an exciting day for Baylor University and our women's basketball program," said Mack Rhoades, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at Baylor, in a statement.
"Nicki is a passionate leader of young women and an elite basketball mind and teacher of the game."
Collen, 46, was an assistant with the Connecticut Sun for two seasons, with previous college stops including assistant jobs with Arkansas and Louisville.
Mulkey won three NCAA Women's Tournament titles (2005, 2012 and 2019) in her 22 seasons (2000-21) with Baylor.
