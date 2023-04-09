Former Baylor guard LJ Cryer announced Sunday that he is transferring to Houston.
The 6-foot-1 junior, who grew up in the Houston area, has two years of eligibility remaining.
"At the end of the day it's home," Cryer told the Houston Chronicle. "It doesn't get any better than playing for your hometown."
He averaged 15.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31 starts this season and shared the Baylor lead with 80 3-pointers.
Not only is Cryer remaining in Texas, he will also stay in the Big 12. The Cougars are one of four teams joining the conference on July 1, along with BYU, Cincinnati and UCF.
Cryer won a national championship with the Bears as a 2020-21 freshman and averaged 11.3 points in 70 games (34 starts) over three seasons in Waco.
--Field Level Media
