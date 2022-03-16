Defending champion and No. 1 seed Baylor will be without leading scorer LJ Cryer for at least the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Cryer, who averages 13.5 points per game, has missed 11 of the last 12 games with an injured right foot.

Coach Scott Drew told reporters Wednesday that "there's always a chance" the sophomore guard could rejoin the Bears (26-6) if they advance to next weekend.

Baylor opens play in the East Region on Thursday afternoon against No. 16 seed Norfolk State (24-6) in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cryer hasn't played since Feb. 16. He shot 46.8 percent from 3-point range and added 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game in 19 contests (three starts) in the regular season.

--Field Level Media

