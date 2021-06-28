The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum named Josh Rawitch as its new president on Monday.
Rawitch, 44, will take over the role in Cooperstown, N.Y., from interim president Jeff Idelson on Sept. 9.
Rawitch has worked in baseball for 27 seasons, including the last decade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has been Arizona's senior vice president of content and communications for the past six years.
"On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Josh as the Hall of Fame's next President, and to welcome him and his family to Cooperstown," chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a news release. "Josh brings to the Hall of Fame a wealth of expertise from his many years representing the game as a respected baseball executive. We are very much looking forward to his Presidency at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum."
Rawitch worked in the Los Angeles Dodgers' front office for 15 years before joining the Diamondbacks.
He becomes the eighth president in the 82-year history of the Hall of Fame.
Idelson, who was the president from 2008-19, returned as interim president on May 15 following the resignation of Tim Mead.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.