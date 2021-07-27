Barstool Sports is not only the new title sponsor of the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, but also its exclusive broadcast partner.
Barstool president Dave Portnoy said that as part of the sponsorship arrangement, his media company agreed to stream the Arizona Bowl on its website, app and social media.
"We control everything," Portnoy said in a video on Twitter. "The bowl, the broadcast, the halftime show, the national anthem. We are getting into the live sports broadcast game."
The Barstool Arizona Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31. In the past, the game has pitted a Mountain West team against a Mid-American Conference team.
Portnoy said it was a multi-year agreement. Further financial details have not been disclosed.
--Field Level Media
