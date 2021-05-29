Fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic held off unseeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-3, 6-3 to win Saturday's final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.
It's the first WTA title for the 25-year-old Krejcikova, who fell short of her maiden victory at Dubai in March, losing to Garbine Muguruza of Spain.
Krejcikova overcame 10 double faults in the match, fending off four of seven break points and converting six of her 13 opportunities. She improved to 14-9 in singles matches this year.
Cirstea, 31, was seeking her third career singles title and her second on the clay courts this year.
Cirstea and Krejcikova split their two previous meetings, with Krejcikova winning their only encounter on clay in three sets in the 2017 Nuremberg semifinals.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.