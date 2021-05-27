Fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova posted a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday in their quarterfinal match of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.
Krejcikova, a native of the Czech Republic, overcame being down a break in the first set to dismiss the 26-year-old Russian in one hour and 37 minutes.
Krejcikova, 25, will continue her quest of her first WTA single titles against German qualifier Jule Niemeier, who emerged victorious in two matches on Thursday.
Niemeier, who is ranked 216th in the world, ousted seventh-seeded Shelby Rogers, 6-4, 7-6 (6) to complete a match that was interrupted by rain on Wednesday. She later cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.
Eighth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland upended fourth-seeded Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 6-3 in 74 minutes. She will face Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who breezed to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Shuai Zhang of China.
--Field Level Media
