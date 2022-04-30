Tyler Rausa kicked a 46-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to give a Tampa Bay Bandits a come-from-behind 27-26 victory over the Houston Gamblers on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for 255 yards and a touchdown against an interception and the Bandits rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gamblers led 26-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for the Gamblers. Running back Mark Thompson rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown.

--Field Level Media

