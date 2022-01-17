Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points, Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 16 rebounds as the host Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 on Monday.
Thomas Bryant contributed 15 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 and Bradley Beal had 13 for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert had 11 apiece.
The short-handed Sixers played without several key injured players including Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton.
Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 32 points and eight rebounds. It was the 11th consecutive road game that Embiid produced at least 30 points.
Tyrese Maxey added 18 points for the Sixers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
The Wizards jumped out to a 60-49 lead late in the second quarter. After Maxey missed a short jumper from the corner, Beal responded with 1 of 2 free throws for a 12-point advantage with 2:29 left.
The Sixers made a late run and closed within 61-55 at halftime thanks in large part to Embiid's 16 points.
Beal, who cleared the COVID-19 protocol before the game, paced the Wizards with 12 first-half points.
When Caldwell-Pope dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing with 8:41 remaining in the third, the Wizards extended their advantage to 72-59.
Embiid answered with a trey to slice the deficit to 10, but Washington still led 91-83 at the end of the third.
Maxey scored on the Sixers' first possession of the fourth, but the Wizards scored on three straight trips for a 97-85 lead with 10:14 to go.
Harrell's long jumper and a free throw capped an 11-2 run and extended Washington's advantage to 102-87 with 7:25 left.
The Sixers continued to struggle on the offensive end and the Wizards capitalized as Harrell converted a three-point play with 5:14 remaining for a 107-90 lead.
Washington had little trouble from there as it cruised to the win.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.