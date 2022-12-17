Tristan Maxwell scored a season-high 18 points to lead a balanced Georgia Tech attack in Saturday's 96-60 win against Alabama State in Atlanta.
Maxwell scored 15 in the first half, including four 3-pointers, while the Yellow Jackets rolled to a 55-20 halftime lead. His 3-pointer completed a 26-2 run that allowed Georgia Tech to put the game away early. He finished 6 of 11 from the field with five 3-pointers and four assists.
Georgia Tech (7-4) also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Jalon Moore, who has scored in double figures in six straight games. Lance Terry scored 13 points and Kyle Sturdivant added a season-high 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Rodney Howard had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Miles Kelly scored 10.
It was the most points scored by Georgia Tech this season.
Alabama State (1-9) got 12 points from Alex Anderson with 12 points while T.J. Madlock added eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Georgia Tech improved to 6-0 at home and is now 3-0 all-time against the Hornets.
The Yellow Jackets jumped on Alabama State by scoring the first six points on a pair of 3s by Maxwell and used an 8-0 run to take an 11-point lead. Georgia Tech never led by fewer than 10 points the rest of the game.
A 17-0 stretch expanded the lead to 44-16 with three minutes left in the half.
Georgia Tech's Deivon Smith left with 7:43 left in the first half when his already-ailing right ankle was stepped on and was limited to 14 minutes. The Yellow Jackets played without leading rebounder Ja'von Franklin (groin).
Georgia Tech continues its four-game homestand by hosting Clemson on Wednesday. Alabama State travels to Memphis on Wednesday in its final non-conference game before beginning SWAC competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.