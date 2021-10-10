Ben Roethlisberger passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Najee Harris rushed for 122 yards and a score and the host Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 on Sunday.
Chase Claypool had five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown and Diontae Johnson had 72 yards receiving and a TD for the Steelers (2-3). Harris rushed 23 times and Roethlisberger completed 15 of 25 passes.
Teddy Bridgewater was 24-of-38 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns and Courtland Sutton had seven receptions for 120 yards and a score for Denver (3-2).
The Broncos trailed by 18 entering the fourth but nearly rallied. Denver drove to the Pittsburgh 3 with 22 seconds left but Bridgewater was intercepted on fourth down.
The Steelers took the opening drive of the game 85 yards in six plays, capped by Roethlisberger's 50-yard pass to Johnson that made it 7-0.
Pittsburgh was driving again late in the first when the Broncos recovered a fumble near midfield. Denver managed just 8 yards but cashed in on a 39-yard Brandon McManus field goal.
The Steelers answered with a 48-yard field goal by Chris Boswell early in the second quarter, and after the teams traded punts McManus finished a seven-play drive with a 29-yard field goal to make it 10-6.
Pittsburgh drove down to the Broncos' goal line, which was helped by a pass interference call on Denver. Harris scored on a leap from the 1-yard line that put the Steelers ahead 17-6 at halftime.
Pittsburgh kicked a field goal on its first drive of the third quarter, but a Broncos penalty kept the drive alive, and Roethlisberger connected with Claypool from 18 yards out to make it 24-6.
Denver finally got its offense going in the fourth quarter. The Broncos converted two fourth downs, the second one on Bridgewater's 2-yard TD pass to Kendall Hinton to cut the deficit to 24-13 with 10:15 left.
After forcing a punt, Denver drove again, with Bridgewater firing a 39-yard touchdown pass to Sutton. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Steelers up 24-19.
Pittsburgh answered with a 43-yard field goal by Boswell to make it an eight-point game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.