Kobe Brown had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals as Missouri defeated Division I newcomer Lindenwood 82-53 Sunday in Columbia, Mo.
Noah Carter scored 14 points and Nick Honor added 11 for the Tigers (3-0).
Chris Childs led the Lions (1-2) with 19 points. Keenon Cole and Brandon Trimble each added 12 points.
Missouri outrebounded Lindenwood 41-33 and scored 20 points off turnovers. The Tigers built a 15-0 edge in fast break points and earned 23 assists on their 34 baskets.
After Lindenwood took a quick 4-2 lead, Missouri stepped up its defensive pressure. Tre Gomillion's runout dunk sparked the Tigers' 20-7 run that was capped by 3-point jumpers by Carter and Honor.
Cole stabilized the Lions with a jumper and Childs hit a 3-point jumper that cut Lindenwood's deficit to 24-16.
With the score 28-21 with 3:46 to play, the Tigers had a 10-0 surge with Honor hitting back-to-back 3-point shots and Carter throwing down a baseline dunk.
Missouri led 40-25 at the half on the strength of its 22-10 edge in points scored in the lane. Lindenwood missed 12 of 14 shots from 3-point range in the half and turned the ball over 10 times.
Carter hit a 3-point jumper to start the second half and put Missouri up by 18 points, but the Lions didn't buckle.
Childs started a Lindenwood rally with a three-point play followed by a 3-point jumper. Trimble's 3-pointer cut the Missouri lead to 47-38.
But the Tigers pushed back, with Isiah Mosley converting a put-back shot and feeding Brown for a dunk as Missouri moved ahead by 15 points.
The Lions fought their way back within 10 points before D'Moi Hodge scored consecutive fast-break baskets to trigger Missouri's finishing kick.
First-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates gave nine players 14 or more minutes of game time and got 24 points from his bench.
