The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly released 2020 third-round pick Tanner Muse on Monday morning.
Shortly after the NFL Network report surfaced, the team's Twitter feed wished the safety a happy 25th birthday.
The Raiders later removed the birthday wishes, but not before it was screen-captured and shared by several users.
Muse was the 100th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson.
He missed his entire rookie season with a toe injury but appeared in all three preseason games this summer, totaling six tackles and a half sack.
--Field Level Media
