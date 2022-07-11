The Colorado Avalanche on Monday promoted Joe Sakic to president of hockey operations and elevated Chris MacFarland to general manager.
Sakic had been executive vice president/GM. MacFarland had been assistant GM.
The moves come in the aftermath of the team's Stanley Cup championship.
Sakic, 53, joined Colorado's front office in 2011 and became GM in May 2013 after playing for the organization for 20 years. Sakic was named General Manager of the Year last week.
Sakic retired as a player in 2009 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.
As a player, Sakic captured the franchise's first Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2001, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1996 and was named to the All-Star Team in 2001, 2002 and 2004.
MacFarland, 52, just completed his seventh season as the Avalanche's assistant GM.
