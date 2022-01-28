Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss the next three games after sustaining a facial fracture and concussion, coach Jared Bednar said Friday.
The three-game stretch will span into the All-Star break. It is not immediately known if MacKinnon will be ready to compete in the All-Star Game on Feb. 5.
MacKinnon tentatively is expected to return for the Avalanche's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 10 in Denver.
MacKinnon, 26, was bloodied by a high hit on Wednesday from Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall. The hit caused MacKinnon's own stick to snap back into his face.
Hall initially received a five-minute high-sticking major for the hit, but the penalty was reduced to two minutes for interference after a video review.
"I didn't love the hit," Bednar said Wednesday. "Whether it's really solid or just a glancing blow, it's the type of hit the league is trying to get rid of."
MacKinnon has 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 31 games this season. He has averaged nearly a point per game during his career, amassing 603 points (219 goals, 384 assists) in 604 games.
MacKinnon was the Avalanche's top overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.