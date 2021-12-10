Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will miss Friday night's game against the visiting Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the team's leading scorer is day-to-day. A three-game homestand continues with contests against the Florida Panthers on Sunday and New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Kadri left Wednesday's 7-3 win against the Rangers and did not return. He extended his points streak to five games with a goal and two assists.

Kadri, 31, has a team-high 34 points (11 goals, team-high 23 assists) in 22 games this season.

He has 459 points (202 goals, 257 assists) and 548 penalty minutes in 690 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2010-19) and Avalanche.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.