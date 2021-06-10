The Colorado Avalanche said head coach Jared Bednar did not attend the team's morning skate Thursday due to an irregularity in his COVID-19 test results.
There was no immediate word on his availability to coach Game 6 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
Colorado is trying to stave off elimination, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bednar, 49, steered the Avalanche to the Presidents' Trophy (39-13-4, 82 points) this season, his fifth season at the helm of the team.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.