The Colorado Avalanche said head coach Jared Bednar did not attend the team's morning skate Thursday due to an irregularity in his COVID-19 test results.

There was no immediate word on his availability to coach Game 6 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Colorado is trying to stave off elimination, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bednar, 49, steered the Avalanche to the Presidents' Trophy (39-13-4, 82 points) this season, his fifth season at the helm of the team.

--Field Level Media

