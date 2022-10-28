Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin will sit out Friday's game against the host New Jersey Devils due to a lower-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar announced.
Nichushkin, 27, has enjoyed a sizzling start to the season by registering team-leading totals in both goals (seven) and points (12).
He has 186 points (78 goals, 108 assists) in 412 career games with the Dallas Stars (2013-16, 2018-19) and Avalanche. He selected by the Stars with the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
Martin Kaut will draw into the lineup on Friday, per Bednar.
Kaut, 23, has yet to record a point in four games with the Avalanche this season.
--Field Level Media
