Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Joe Sakic announced Tuesday.
Per Sakic, MacKinnon is asymptomatic and will miss at least the Avalanche's season-opening game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in Denver.
"Hopefully he'll be able to test out and get ready. We're hoping for Saturday (against the visiting St. Louis Blues)," Sakic said, per The Athletic.
MacKinnon, 26, was fourth in the NHL last season with a career-high 1.35 points per game, recording 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 48 games to lead Colorado to the Presidents' Trophy.
He has totaled 560 points (210 goals, 350 assists) in 573 career games since the Avalanche selected him with the top overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar also was placed in COVID-19 protocol and will miss the game versus the Blackhawks.
Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt likely will serve as co-bench bosses in place of Bednar, who missed the team's last two preseason games against the Dallas Stars.
Bednar, 49, sports a 184-149-39 record in five seasons as coach of the Avalanche.
--Field Level Media
