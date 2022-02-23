Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the host Detroit Red Wings because of a lower-body injury.

"He's dealing with a minor issue that isn't getting better, so we're going to hold him out tonight," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. "The idea is for him to be ready for Friday."

Colorado (36-10-4, 76 points) hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and visits the Vegas Golden Knights the following day.

MacKinnon, 26, has recorded 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 36 games this season.

He has 608 points (222 goals, 386 assists) in 609 career games since the Avalanche selected him with the top overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.