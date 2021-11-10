Sorry, an error occurred.
Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately three weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar announced Wednesday.
MacKinnon, 26, sustained the injury during Colorado's 4-2 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
MacKinnon has recorded a team-high-tying 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in eight games this season. He missed the first two games of the season while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
He has totaled 570 points (211 goals, 359 assists) in 581 career games since the Avalanche selected him with the top overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
