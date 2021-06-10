Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has been cleared to be behind the bench for Thursday's Game 6 of the second-round series versus the host Vegas Golden Knights after missing the morning skate because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity.

Colorado is trying to stave off elimination at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Avalanche trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Defenseman Devon Toews said the rest of the coaching staff guided the team's game-day practice.

"It was pretty much business as usual," Toews said. "There's nothing to it, guys, in that standpoint. We come to the rink, we prepare for the game tonight. ... We're ready to go as a group and we're excited for the challenge."

Bednar, 49, steered the Avalanche (39-13-4, 82 points) to the Presidents' Trophy this season, his fifth season at the helm of the team.

--Field Level Media

