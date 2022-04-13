The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Ben Meyers on Wednesday to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Meyers, who finished as a finalist for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award. The honor is given annually to the best player in men's Division I hockey,

Meyers was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after recording team-leading totals in both goals (17) and points (41) in 34 games this past season at the University of Minnesota.

Meyers, 23, represented the United States at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In