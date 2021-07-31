The Colorado Avalanche have signed former Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Gross to a one-year deal.
Gross, 26, has played in nine total NHL games over the last two seasons with the Coyotes, tallying four assists.
The former Notre Dame star played for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners for parts of three seasons, scoring 15 goals and adding 39 assists in 118 games.
Gross originally signed with Arizona as a free agent after leaving Notre Dame in 2018.
--Field Level Media
