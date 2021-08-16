The Colorado Avalanche re-signed defenseman Dennis Gilbert to a one-year contract on Monday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the Avalanche.
Gilbert, 24, did not record a point in three games with the team last season.
Gilbert has three points (one goal, two assists) in 25 career games with the Blackhawks and Avalanche since being selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
