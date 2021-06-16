The Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Jayson Megna on Wednesday to a two-year contract through 2022-23.

Megna, 31, split this season between the Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

He had two assists in seven games with the Avalanche and nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 13 games with the Eagles.

The Florida native has recorded 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 128 career NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Avalanche.

