Mikko Rantanen collected one goal and one assist to pace the surging Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
Andrew Cogliano, Valeri Nichushkin and Brad Hunt also scored for the defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche, who have won four straight games to move them into a wild-card position in the standings.
Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves and Nathan MacKinnon pocketed two assists to give him four goals and 15 points in a seven-game streak.
Colorado star defenseman Cale Makar missed a second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury, but did take part in the morning skate, a sign he may play Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.
Elias Pettersson replied for the Canucks, who have lost six of seven games and are on a 2-9-0 skid that has the hockey world expecting coach Bruce Boudreau to soon be relieved of his duties in what has been a trying season. Goalie Colin Delia stopped 25 shots.
Cogliano opened the scoring at the 11:32 mark. Alex Newhook won a board battle before sending the puck to Cogliano as he reached the slot, and he ripped a high shot for his seventh of the season.
Nichushkin's power-play tally 34 seconds into the second period doubled the lead. During a five-on-three advantage, Nichushkin buried a loose puck from the doorstep for his eighth goal of what has been an injury-filled season -- and his first goal since returning from his latest issue.
Rantanen converted during another five-on-three advantage just past the game's midway point to extend the lead. The red-hot forward slipped a sharp-angled shot home for his fifth goal in four games and 32nd of the season.
Pettersson provided a bit of life for the struggling Canucks when he replied two minutes later, netting his 19th of the campaign by slipping home a backhand from in tight, but the comeback hopes did not last long.
Hunt notched his third goal of the season with a rocket of a point shot that found the net with 33 seconds remaining in the second period to round out the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.