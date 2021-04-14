The Colorado Avalanche placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday.
Grubauer will miss Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues, and his availability beyond that is uncertain as well.
The Avalanche, who own the league's best record at 29-9-4 (62 points), could start Devan Dubnyk in net in Grubauer's place. Colorado acquired Dubnyk from the San Jose Sharks last Saturday, two days ahead of the trade deadline, to serve as Grubauer's backup.
Grubauer has started 33 of the Avalanche's 42 games to date and amassed a 25-8-1 record. The 29-year-old from Germany has a 2.00 goals against average and a .920 save percentage, and his 25 wins in net put him tied for the league lead.
The Avalanche canceled their morning skate Wednesday upon receiving word that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and was moved to isolation, but their game with St. Louis will still go on.
--Field Level Media
