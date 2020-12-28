The Colorado Avalanche fell short of the Stanley Cup Final last season, however they are favored by two sportsbooks to capture the title in 2021.

The high-octane Avalanche are listed at +700 by both PointsBet and FanDuel, while the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are being offered at +800 by PointsBet and +950 at FanDuel.

The Vegas Golden Knights are also strong favorites by oddsmakers to win the title. They are listed at +800 by both sportsbooks.

Perhaps the reasoning for the Lightning's listing comes from the season-ending hip injury to Nikita Kucherov. The talented Russian won the Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP), Art Ross Trophy (points leader) and Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player) in 2018-19 after scoring a career-high 41 goals and leading the league in assists (87) and points (128).

The Lightning are also expected to face a tough path in the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Bruins (PB: +1300, FD: +1200), Philadelphia Flyers (+1600, +1400), and Toronto Maple Leafs (+1500, +1500) all potentially in the way.

Other contenders for the Stanley Cup include the Pittsburgh Penguins (+2000, +1800), St. Louis Blues (+2000, +1800), Washington Capitals (+2000, +1800), Carolina Hurricanes (+2200, +2200) and the Stanley Cup runners-up Dallas Stars (+2200, +2000).

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon are the two leading candidates to win the Hart Trophy, per FanDuel.

McDavid, who won the 2016-17 Hart Trophy, was listed at +460. MacKinnon, a finalist for the award last season, is listed at +600.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (+1000), reigning Hart Trophy recipient Leon Draisaitl (+1200) of the Oilers, Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews (+1500) and Mitch Marner (+1700), Lightning star Brayden Point (+1500), Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel (+1500), Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (+1600) and three-time Hart Trophy winner Alexander Ovechkin (+1700) are also contenders.

Stanley Cup champion odds (FanDuel)

Colorado Avalanche: +700

Vegas Golden Knights: +800

Tampa Bay Lightning: +950

Boston Bruins: +1200

Philadelphia Flyers: +1400

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1500

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1800

St. Louis Blues: +1800

Washington Capitals: +1800

Dallas Stars: +2000

Carolina Hurricanes: +2200

Edmonton Oilers: +2200

New York Islanders: +2600

New York Rangers +2600

Vancouver Canucks: +2700

Calgary Flames: +3100

Montreal Canadiens: +3100

Nashville Predators: +3300

Winnipeg Jets: +3300

Florida Panthers: +3600

Columbus Blue Jackets: +3800

Buffalo Sabres: +4100

San Jose Sharks: +4300

Chicago Blackhawks: +4900

Arizona Coyotes: +5000

Minnesota Wild: +5500

New Jersey Devils: +6000

Anaheim Ducks: +6500

Los Angeles Kings: +6500

Ottawa Senators: +10000

Detroit Red Wings: +20000

