Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.