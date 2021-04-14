A positive COVID-19 test caused the Colorado Avalanche to cancel their morning skate ahead of Wednesday night's scheduled game in St. Louis.
The Avs were following NHL protocol that could potentially lead to postponing the contest with the Blues.
However, NHL.com reported the unidentified person was placed in isolation immediately. Tests for all other staff and players were negative.
Rookie defenseman Bowen Byram, 19, has been on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list since Friday.
--Field Level Media
