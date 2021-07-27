The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The Kraken selected MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft last Wednesday.
MacDermid, 27, collected four points (two goals, two assists) in 28 games for the Kings last season. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 118 career games since signing with Los Angeles in Sept. 12, 2012.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.