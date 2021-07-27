The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Kraken selected MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft last Wednesday.

MacDermid, 27, collected four points (two goals, two assists) in 28 games for the Kings last season. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 118 career games since signing with Los Angeles in Sept. 12, 2012.

--Field Level Media

