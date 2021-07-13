Austria's Patrick Konrad won his first-ever Tour de France stage in rainy conditions in the Pyrenees on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Konrad finished Stage 16, a 105-mile trek from Pas de la Case to Saint-Gaudens, 42 seconds ahead of Italy's Sonny Colbrelli. Australia's Michael Matthews was third.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the overall leader's yellow jersey and is five minutes and 18 seconds ahead of Colombia's Rigoberto Uran. Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is in third, 5:32 behind.
Stage 17 on Wednesday is a mountainous, 111-mile course from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet.
The 108th edition of the Tour de France concludes in Paris on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
