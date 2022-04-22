Austin Slater sparks big inning as Giants rout Nationals
Austin Slater hit a three-run homer during a seven-run second inning as the San Francisco Giants opened a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals with a 7-1 victory on Friday.
Brandon Crawford had three hits and three RBIs for San Francisco, which bounced back after losing three of four against the New York Mets.
Sam Long started and gave up two hits over two scoreless innings. Jakob Junis (1-0) followed with five shutout innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.
Maikel Franco homered to lead off the eighth inning for Washington, which has lost three straight.
The Giants sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the second inning against Washington starter Patrick Corbin (0-3).
Crawford began the inning with a double. After Joey Bart walked with one out, Crawford went to third on Mike Yastrzemski's single to center and scored on Victor Robles' error.
Slater, who saved two runs with a diving catch in left field to end the first inning, followed Yastremski's single with a three-run homer.
Slater was 2-for-19 entering the contest before his 394-foot blast to right field.
San Francisco then loaded the bases with two outs before Crawford delivered a three-run double to left-center field.
Corbin (0-3) departed after allowing seven runs on seven hits over 1 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four while throwing 60 pitches.
The left-hander has struggled early this season with an 11.20 ERA through four starts. He has yielded 17 runs and 24 hits with 11 walks over 13 2/3 innings.
Thairo Estrada and Darin Ruf joined Slater and Yastrzemski with two hits each for San Francisco, which improved to 5-3 on its 11-game road trip.
Washington star Juan Soto went 2-for-4 and collected his 500th career hit when he doubled in the third inning, although he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
Tempers flared briefly in the ninth with the Giants holding a comfortable lead. With two outs, Estrada was thrown out at the plate after attempting to score from first on Crawford's bloop single.
Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar took exception and approached the Giants' dugout, but order was quickly restored after his teammates pulled him away.
--Field Level Media
