Veteran guard Austin Rivers has signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced Tuesday.
Rivers was waived by Oklahoma City last month after the Thunder acquired the former first-round pick from the New York Knicks as part of a three-team trade.
Rivers, 28, averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21 games (two starts) with the Knicks this season.
The son of 76ers coach Doc Rivers has played for five NBA teams: New York, Washington, Houston, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Clippers. He has averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 573 games (151 starts).
Rivers was taken 10th overall by New Orleans in the 2012 draft.
