Veteran guard Austin Rivers has signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets, the team announced Tuesday.

Rivers was waived by Oklahoma City last month after the Thunder acquired the former first-round pick from the New York Knicks as part of a three-team trade.

Rivers, 28, averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21 games (two starts) with the Knicks this season.

The son of 76ers coach Doc Rivers has played for five NBA teams: New York, Washington, Houston, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Clippers. He has averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 573 games (151 starts).

Rivers was taken 10th overall by New Orleans in the 2012 draft.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.