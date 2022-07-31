Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) after scoring the game-winning run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) after a game-winning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) scores the game-winning run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves director of field operations Ed Mangan tamps the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) tags out Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) on a steal attempt in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) catches a fly ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) shows emotion after being tagged out on a steal attempt against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play over Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) tags out Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jake McCarthy (30) on a steal attempt in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jake McCarthy (30) shows emotion after being caught stealing against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) bunts for a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) on the field against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Professional mascots throw popcorn in the stands during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws a runner out at first against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) calls for time after a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper walks towards the field with Gwinnett Stripers mascot Chopper and Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) talks to umpire Paul Emmel (50) against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) slides in safely with a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley, left, celebrates with Braves teammates William Contreras and Michael Harris II following his walk-off double in Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks.
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves director of field operations Ed Mangan tamps the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) tags out Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) on a steal attempt in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) catches a fly ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) shows emotion after being tagged out on a steal attempt against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) shows emotion against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play over Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) tags out Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jake McCarthy (30) on a steal attempt in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Jake McCarthy (30) shows emotion after being caught stealing against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) bunts for a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) on the field against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Professional mascots throw popcorn in the stands during a game between the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws a runner out at first against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) calls for time after a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper walks towards the field with Gwinnett Stripers mascot Chopper and Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) talks to umpire Paul Emmel (50) against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) slides in safely with a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley sliced a double to right-center field to drive in Matt Olson in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 walk-off victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
With the win, the Braves earned a three-game series sweep and secured a 4-2 season series win over Arizona. It was Atlanta's sixth walk-off win of the season.
The winning rally came against Mark Melancon (3-9). With one out, Olson singled to left and Riley followed with his 31st double and second game-ending RBI.
The winning pitcher was Kenley Jansen (5-0), who pitched around a two-out walk to throw a scoreless ninth.
The first seven innings were dominated by each team's starters, as neither Atlanta's Max Fried nor Arizona's Merrill Kelly gave up a run.
Kelly allowed three hits, two walks and struck out eight. Kelly extended his streak of scoreless innings to 15 and lowered his ERA to 2.87. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in 11 starts.
The Braves had a great scoring opportunity end in the second inning thanks to an outstanding play by left fielder Jake McCarthy. With runners at first and second, William Contreras slashed a ball toward the corner that McCarthy caught on the run and dropped after running into the wall, but was able to fire back to the infield for a 7-6-5-4 double play.
Fried allowed four hits -- one on a bunt -- with two walks and five strikeouts. It was the ninth straight start in which Fried has not allowed a home run. It was his 16th quality start and fourth scoreless appearance of the season.
McCarthy broke up Fried's no-hit bid with one out in the fifth inning on an opposite-field liner that just eluded shortstop Dansby Swanson. McCarthy, who finished 2-for-3, also ended Ian Anderson's no-hitter on Saturday in the fifth inning.
The Diamondbacks got runners on first and second to start the sixth, but Fried retired the next three batters to get out of the jam.
