Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) slides safely past the tag of Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki (25) during the eleventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) center fielder Michael Harris II (23) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI triple during the eleventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) congratulates relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches during the eleventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes (32) reacts after throwing a pitch during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher John Schreiber (46) reacts after pitching during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) makes a catch for an out during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (40) high fives third base coach Carlos Febles (53) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (40) reacts at home plate after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) pitches during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI triple during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) slides safely past the tag of Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki (25) during the eleventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley had a two-run single in the 11th inning to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 9-7 win against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night.
Riley tallied three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and scored three runs for the Braves, who ended a season-high three-game losing streak.
Braves starter Charlie Morton allowed five runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Dylan Lee (3-0) pitched the 10th inning, and Tyler Matzek worked the 11th for his first save.
Christian Arroyo had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for Boston, which has lost five of six. Alex Verdugo had three hits and scored two runs, and Tommy Pham and Jarren Duran also homered.
Red Sox starter Rich Hill allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings. The 42-year-old left-hander had no strikeouts and one walk.
Kaleb Ort (0-1) took the loss for Boston.
After the Braves took a 7-6 lead on an RBI double by Orlando Arcia in the 10th, they blew their fourth lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning as J.D. Martinez hit a sacrifice fly that tied it 7-7.
Riley gave the Braves a 1-0 lead with an RBI triple in the first inning.
Arroyo crushed a two-run homer in the second to move the Red Sox ahead 2-1.
Riley put Atlanta back ahead, 3-2, with a two-run homer in the third; it was his 30th homer of the season. Matt Olson followed with a single and William Contreras tripled him home to make it 4-2.
Pham homered with one out in the bottom of the third and cut the deficit to 4-3.
Arroyo drove in Verdugo with a double in the fourth to tie the score 4-4.
Duran went deep in the fifth to give Boston a 5-4 lead.
Michael Harris II had an RBI double in the sixth to tie it back up 5-5.
Dansby Swanson's RBI double in the eighth gave the Braves a 6-5 lead, the fifth run they scored with two outs.
Xander Bogaerts doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning, and he scored on a single by Martinez to tie the score 6-6.
