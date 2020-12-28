MLS expansion team Austin FC announced Monday it has signed goalkeeper Brad Stuver as a third goalkeeper.
Stuver, 29, has spent seven seasons as a backup keeper in the league, three seasons at NYCFC and four with the Columbus Crew. Since being selected as the 32nd player in the 2013 SuperDraft out of Cleveland State, he has played in nine games, making 23 saves and allowing 17 goals.
"Brad fits the profile that we are looking for in a goalkeeper. He has a good presence on and off the field," sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a club statement. "He is technically solid with his feet and hands and has good command of the penalty box."
Stuver joins veteran Andrew Tarbell and US youth international Brady Scott as the club's goalkeepers.
--Field Level Media
