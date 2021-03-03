Austin FC acquired Slovenian left back Zan Kolmanic on loan with an option to purchase at the end of the season, the club announced Wednesday.
Austin FC obtained Kolmanic from the Slovenian club NK Maribor on his 21st birthday.
"We are pleased to welcome Zan to Austin FC," sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a club statement. "He is a young, promising left back whose profile and style of play aligns with our match identity. We look forward to having Zan join the remainder of the roster in the coming weeks."
Kolmanic made 45 appearances with NK Maribor's first team.
