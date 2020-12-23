Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.