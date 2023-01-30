Audi took a step in its plan to put a Formula One team on the course by 2026 with the acquisition of a minority stake in the Sauber team.
Sauber announced Monday that Audi purchased part of the team this month but didn't provide any terms.
Audi announced its plans last fall to enter the F1 circuit. The German automaker is currently developing its F1 engine and will build its own power units for its autos.
Sauber currently competes under the Alfa Romeo banner and uses Ferrari power units, but a deal between the two sides expires at the end of the upcoming season.
"This is an important milestone on the way to Audi's entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand's strategic partner," a news release read.
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will return to drive for the team in 2023.
--Field Level Media
