Auburn freshman running back Tank Bigsby is questionable with a hip injury for Saturday's Iron Bowl clash with top-ranked Alabama.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that the injury that knocked Bigsby out of last Saturday's 30-17 win over Tennessee is still causing problems for the team's leading rusher.

"Hopefully by the end of the week, we'll have an idea of whether he'll be able to go or not," Malzahn told reporters.

Bigsby has rushed for 527 yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries for No. 22 Auburn (5-2, 5-2 SEC).

Earlier this season, Bigsby became the first Auburn freshman to roll off three straight 100-yard rushing performances -- 146 vs. Arkansas, 111 against South Carolina and 129 vs. Ole Miss.

If Bigsby sits out against the Crimson Tide, sophomore D.J. Williams (183 yards) and junior Shaun Shivers (179) will split the running back workload.

--Field Level Media

